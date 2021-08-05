1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $77,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautifully updated 1 BDRM, 1 BTH condo ready to provide new owners monthly payments CHEAPER THAN RENTING! NEW in 2021: appliances, recess lighting, top/bottom cellular blinds, custom closet shelving, flooring, paint, wifi capable controlled heating/cooling, washer & dryer & wiring. Interior boasts open floor plan w/living rm w/NEW recess lighting & doors out to length of condo deck. Updated kitchen w/NEW ceramic tile flooring, modern cabinetry, tile backsplash, new washer & dryer & appliances! Cooktop can be gas OR electric w/new wiring. Spacious full bdrm w/walk in closet w/new custom shelving. Full bth w/new ceramic tile flooring. Colonial Woods complex includes community pool! Monthly fee covers sewer, water, snow removal, lawn services, some exterior & pool! Less than a quarter mile to SoCo mall, shopping, restaurants and close to schools & HWYs! Mehlville school district! Priced to sell, MUST SEE!