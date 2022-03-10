1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

One bed, one bath bungalow is a great opportunity for so many buyers. Owner occupants, ditch your rent and own your own home, investors add to your rental portfolio! Some things to love about this home: Oversized one car garage, corner lot, privacy fence, South city charm (who doesn't love a covered porch!) wood floors, pool for summertime relaxing, a sun porch for storage or extra living space (this would be the cutest mud room!). The home does have a full living room and dining room, the bathroom is also right off the bedroom. An en suite in St. Louis city? Yes please. (you could also add access to bathroom from sunporch if desired.) The home does have a full attic as well. Systems have been well maintained, this property just needs your touch to make it your own. Home is priced according to it's condition and is to be sold in as-is condition. Sellers to make no repairs.