1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

Beautifully remodeled ground floor condo. All new laminate flooring installed throughout the house, Ceiling light fixtures installed, freshly painted Condo. Wonderful kitchen cabinets installed, all new appliance, quartz countertop & quartz island countertop. As well new shower, tiles, bathroom all renovated. Private, in unit laundry hookup & walk in closet are added bonus features! Enjoy the community pool on those hot summer days! Located in Mehlville School District & minutes from highways, shopping, dining, & county parks. Own your condo for less that you currently paying in rent.

