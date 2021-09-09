 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

This cute full brick bungalow would make an affordable primary residence or great investment property! Main floor has a living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, bedroom and bath. Easy access to I-55 and close to shopping, dining, conveniences, and all of the wonderful amenities St Louis has to offer. See it today!

