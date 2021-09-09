1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

-
What to know about mu, the latest coronavirus variant in Missouri
-
Crushed: Cardinals blow four-run lead in ninth as Vogelbach's walk-off grand slam sends Brewers to 6-5 win
-
Fatal shooting on I-55 closes highway in south St. Louis County
-
Kroenke to Missouri Supreme Court: Hands off my portfolio
-
Has pitcher friendly Busch Stadium become a competitive disadvantage for offense? Cardinals are wondering
This cute full brick bungalow would make an affordable primary residence or great investment property! Main floor has a living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, bedroom and bath. Easy access to I-55 and close to shopping, dining, conveniences, and all of the wonderful amenities St Louis has to offer. See it today!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!