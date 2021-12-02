 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $84,900

Prime Location near highways, shopping, entertainment and hospital! One bedroom, one bath, ground level condo in highly sought-after Lindbergh School District. Furnace, A/C & thermostat, hot water heater, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and range all new in 2019! Pack your things and settle right in to this move-in ready condo. Unit is vacant and available for quick close.

