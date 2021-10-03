 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $84,900

Classic all brick home located on a quiet dead end street in the nostalgic neighborhood of Charlack. Appreciate the character of this cozy bungalow built in 1930, featuring original hardwood floors, period arched doorways, windows and craftsman workmanship. From the arched front doorway enter the living Rm w sep Dining Rm, and Kitchen that exits to enclosed Sunporch. Offering 1 Bedroom and 1 full Bath. A full basement w stone foundation and walk up/out to fenced back yard, and 1 car detached Garage w walk dwn pit. This home offers so much potential w good bones, in need of some restoration to bring it back to the glory days of the past.

