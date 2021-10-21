1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $84,900

(Expected to go active Wednesday) Dont miss out on this Charming 1 bed, 1 bath brick ranch/bungalow with so many updates on almost .25acres on a dead end street. The HVAC unit is new as of September 2021, thermal windows, the large picture window in front is also new as of September 2021. Make a pot of coffee in your fresh white kitchen and enjoy your cup on the front porch or the generous back patio. 1 car detached garage with available electric, great backyard space that's fully fenced and partially finished basement perfect for an extra family/rec room or office space. Come check out this great new listing at a great price!! (Zillow is including finished basement sqft, above grade sqft is 780)