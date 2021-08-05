 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000

Cute brick bungalow in south city available or either owners or investors! Currently rented, but available for owner to move in upon an accepted contract and closing, this home offers home ownership for a great price! As a part of package; this home is offered in conjunction with 3710 Salena, 3712 Salena, and 3734 Salena. Three turn-key paying tenants across the four property with 3712 offering a great flip-opportunity for those wanting to leverage their rentals for a flip. Showings offered as part of an accepted contract.

