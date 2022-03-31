1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $875

Welcome to the Parrish Lofts where you will experience loft living at its finest, complete with concrete floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and exposed duct work. Here you will find huge windows allowing in the natural light and offering stunning views of the city life. This spacious loft includes an open floor plan with an updated and trendy kitchen full of high end finishes like granite counter tops, custom kitchen cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Private washer and dryer in unit. The rent includes wireless internet, water, sewer, trash. Gated parking space available for an additional $50 per month. Sorry no pets.