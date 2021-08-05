1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,500

Property is very well maintained and Updated. Nice size rooms with a large deck for outside use. Fenced yard and Parking Pad for 2+ Cars off Alley. Updated Kitchen And Bath. New Carpeting in Living room and Freshly Painted. Some updated plumbing and electric. This is a great starter home in South City. Just a few blocks from Carondolet Park and the Rec Center. Public Transportation just 2 blocks away.