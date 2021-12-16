 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

Recently rehabbed 1 bedroom (with an obvious 2nd bedroom available) house on a quiet street. Recent upgrades include stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new cabinets, vinyl flooring, carpet, paint and HVAC. House was recently connected to city sewer (fully permitted). Agent has an ownership interest.

