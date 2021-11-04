1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $9,000

-
Cardinals manager Marmol opens up about arriving ‘ahead of schedule’
-
Gunshots interrupt press conference on crime held by St. Louis, Kansas City mayors
-
Mike Shildt's condo in Moorlands hits real estate market
-
Wildwood man on the front lines of the anti-vaccination debate
-
A St. Louis startup made $3.1 million on Kickstarter. Then the trouble began.
**Back on the market, no fault of Seller.**Calling all investors new and seasoned... This property is the perfect project to gut and rehab right before autumn! This property is being sold as-is with the seller providing no repairs, inspections, warranties, or disclosures. So call your favorite real estate agent to show this listing and submit your contract today!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!