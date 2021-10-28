1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $91,500

Affordable bungalow in Overland, move in ready and priced to sell! Perfect home for first time home buyers, empty nesters and investors. Freshly painted with nice wood floors on the main level. The lower level has a beautiful full bath plus a bonus room. Large back yard with a two car garage. Vacant on Supra! Features: 9 ft ceilings, Original dentil moldings in LR-DR, Tiled kitchen floor, Four ceiling fans, Large fenced yard, Oversized detached two car garage, Paved off- street parking for 8 cars, Quiet, convenient neighborhood. Overland municipal inspection is complete and ready for occupancy.