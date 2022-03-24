 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $925

1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $925

Great opportunity to live in a quiet neighborhood in Maplewood. This one bedroom and one bathroom unit has been recently updated with new floors, fresh paint, newer doors and more. All of the units in the building have new HVAC systems and all new hot water heaters. This building is in a great central location, in a quiet neighborhood, near quick highway access, close to lots of great restaurants and bars, and so much more. Come see it today!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News