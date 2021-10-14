This may be the best location for the money anywhere in St. Louis! Live the vibrant city lifestyle in pure comfort at 5330 Pershing. Walk, ride, scoot, bike, Metro-link to all the best spots that St. Louis has to offer. Nestled in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood you are literally just a short walk or bike ride to Forest Park, The Central West End, Wash. U., St. Louis U., The Loop, Cortex, Clayton, award-winning hospitals and more! Step in and enjoy this super stylish, light-filled one bedroom condo that is the perfect place to call home. This beautiful space feels like new construction as over $10,000 was just invested in BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT plus an entire new paint scheme! You will love the super efficient floor plan + the open concept kitchen w/island, granite counters, stainless appliances, plenty of storage w/custom cabinets, spacious light-filled bedroom with good closet space and an in-unit washer/dryer combo. And plenty of free parking available out front. HURRY!
1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $94,900
