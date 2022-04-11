1 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $99,900

This super cute move in ready home offers a nice updated kitchen, updated bathroom and plenty of big ticket updates such as roof/gutters in 2019 and AC & Furnace in 2016! The dining area exits onto a large covered deck that you are just in time to enjoy and is perfect for morning coffee and entertaining! The front porch is also covered! Spacious main floor bedroom with ample closet space! Huge upstairs area offers abundant natural light and is ready for your creativity! Partially finished lower level offers an additional family room area and a large unfinished storage area that hosts the washer and dryer which stay! Welcome Home!