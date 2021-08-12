 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Unincorporated - $59,900

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT. Property is on auction.com, VISIT SITE FOR AUCTION DATES. The sale will be subject to a 5% buyer’s premium pursuant to the Auction Terms & Conditions (minimums may apply). All auction bids will be processed subject to seller approval. Buyer representing self will not be paid a broker co-op commission. Sold as is. There will be no showings before closing.

