 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING

1 child dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Metro East
0 comments

1 child dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Metro East

MADISON COUNTY — One child is dead and three more are injured after a four-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 55 in the Metro East, Illinois State police announced Wednesday. 

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the New Douglas Road exit in Madison County, ISP said.

The crash started when a woman driving a car with children inside slid off the road and hit a guard rail, then her car became disabled in the left lane of the highway, police say. An 8-year-old inside her car died, and a 2-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries. 

A man driving a semi-trailer swerved to avoid hitting the woman’s car but side swiped a different car in the next lane. That car, driven by a woman, was carrying a 4-year-old and 6-month-old, both of whom were taken to a hospital. 

Then the first woman's car, still in the left lane, was hit by another man driving a semi-trailer. 

Charges may come in the crash, police say, but they're still investigating. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports