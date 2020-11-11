1 child dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Metro East

MADISON COUNTY — One child is dead and three more are injured after a four-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 55 in the Metro East, Illinois State police announced Wednesday.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the New Douglas Road exit in Madison County, ISP said.

The crash started when a woman driving a car with children inside slid off the road and hit a guard rail, then her car became disabled in the left lane of the highway, police say. An 8-year-old inside her car died, and a 2-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries.

A man driving a semi-trailer swerved to avoid hitting the woman’s car but side swiped a different car in the next lane. That car, driven by a woman, was carrying a 4-year-old and 6-month-old, both of whom were taken to a hospital.

Then the first woman's car, still in the left lane, was hit by another man driving a semi-trailer.

Charges may come in the crash, police say, but they're still investigating.

