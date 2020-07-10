1. Grafton Sky Tour Aerial Lift, Resort and Zipline

The Grafton Sky Tour Aerial Lift offers one of the best views of the region and a cool way to get there. When we visited, the enclosed gondolas were not yet open for riders. The open chair lifts were operating at around 30% capacity, so every other bench was occupied. Masks were required while waiting in line but not mandatory on the lift. The gentle and leisurely ride takes you up the bluff top to Aerie's Resort and Winery, where they had plenty of patio seating set up for drinks and food. The spot overlooks the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers and is a relaxing way to enjoy the beauty of the region.
Tickets are $10 per person for a round trip pass and season tickets are available for $29 per person.
After you make it back down, be sure to check out the zipline, owned and operated by the same family. The zipline tour includes seven lines, two suspended rope bridges and a small hiking trail. A maximum of 10 people are allowed on each tour, including two guides. The length of a tour will vary depending on group size. Ours took about two hours. This zipline is more family friendly than ones we’ve done in the past. Masks are required during the check-in process but not on the course itself.
Tickets are $69 per person.
