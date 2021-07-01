 Skip to main content
1. Prepare for the unexpected.
Premature babies and physical therapy

Three-week-old Preston Jolly, who was born at 29 weeks, is massaged by physical therapist Kelly Burgio in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Louis Children's Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012. Physical therapy with premature infants has been shown to relax the babies and prepare them for being held. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Most pregnant women never imagine that their baby might need time in a NICU. Consider the possibility and think about choosing a hospital based on the level of care offered for newborns. Be aware of where you would want your baby treated in a medical crisis.

