1. Secret Santa delivery exchange

I usually host Christmas for my husband’s big extended Italian family, which is about 30 people. We’re not doing that this year. Instead, we are virtually drawing names among the family and sending secret Santa gifts through Amazon. On Christmas morning, we will get on Zoom and each of us will open our presents and try to guess who sent it. We set the gift price around $40. I have the master list of who is buying for whom. After 15 years of hosting, it’s kind of a letdown to cancel, but in a way, I’m also less stressed.