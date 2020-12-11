 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1. Secret Santa delivery exchange
0 comments

1. Secret Santa delivery exchange

  • 0
Secret Santa delivery exchange

I usually host Christmas for my husband’s big extended Italian family, which is about 30 people. We’re not doing that this year. Instead, we are virtually drawing names among the family and sending secret Santa gifts through Amazon. On Christmas morning, we will get on Zoom and each of us will open our presents and try to guess who sent it. We set the gift price around $40. I have the master list of who is buying for whom. After 15 years of hosting, it’s kind of a letdown to cancel, but in a way, I’m also less stressed.

— Sharon Stassi, Edwardsville

 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports