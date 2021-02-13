1. Who will bat leadoff?

When the Cardinals let Kolten Wong walk as a free agent they had a ready-made alternative to go at second in Tommy Edman. Less clear is who takes over batting first. Wong hit leadoff in 50 of the Cardinals’ 61 games in 2020 and such regularity rewarded the Cardinals with a .351 on-base percentage from the No. 1 spot — fifth-best in the National League. Options to take over the leadoff spot range from Edman, who has worked to improve his walk rate, to rookie Dylan Carlson, who has a veteran’s feel for the strike zone. Matchups favor Harrison Bader (.855 OPS vs. lefties), and past success invites the club to consider former All-Star Matt Carpenter. The Cardinals can give the top spot a new personality — and some pop. The .315 slugging percentage from No. 1 last season was the third-lowest in the majors. There is an opening for the Cardinals to find a hitter who doesn’t just initiate the offense — but ignites it.