10: Chesterfield Amphitheater

Chesterfield Amphitheater opened May 21, 2011, with Edwin McCain, Planet Boogie and Josh Golden, just west of Chesterfield Mall, bringing a cozier, more scenic alternative to outdoor concertgoing.

The venue, attracting county and city dwellers, operated in a rather low-key fashion but year to year has been growing into a real force.

Over the years, the venue has seen the likes of Dwight Yoakam, Gary Allen, Najee, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Aaron Lewis, Chris Janson, Diamond Rio, Scotty McCreery, War, Switch, Pieces of a Dream, Aaron Tippin, Chris Bandi, Kenny Loggins, Three Dog Night, Kip Moore, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Puddle of Mudd, Royal Southern Brotherhood, Cody Johnson, the Yellowjackets, Boney James, Peabo Bryson and Brian Culbertson.

Chesterfield Amphitheater has also been home to events such as Gateway Jazz Festival, Taste of St. Louis and Bluesweek, Burbs’ Music and Arts Festival, Chesterfield Wine and Jazz Fest, tribute bands and movie nights.

— Kevin C. Johnson