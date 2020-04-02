10. Learn a new card game 42 min ago 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Or learn a new card trick or try stacking a card house or tower. Google how to play Hearts, Spades, Nerts, Euchre or Spoons for family fun. Or just play Solitaire. 0 comments Tags Euchre Solitaire Card Games Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Lifestyles Get it done! 100 things to do at home during quarantine Mar 18, 2020 Mondays blur into Wednesdays, Thursday seems like Saturday. For many of us homebodies, it appears we have all the time in the world — yet are …