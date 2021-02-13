10. What new rules, plot twists, and inevitable tests await?

In a sport defined by its daily grind and the personal, repetitious routines players adopt as a result, the past 12 months have taught the Cardinals a new truth in the time of pandemic: Things change. Adapt swiftly. It is not unusual for Major League Baseball to introduce rules during March — the wild card arrived during spring, catcher’s collision rules too — and this year could bring the universal DH or expanded playoffs, or not. Adjust accordingly.

The Cardinals start spring with a roster they think is flexible enough to handle whatever is thrown at it, but also ready to move if necessary to add someone who can throw for it.

This spring will be the entrance exam for the 162-game schedule baseball intends to play and the dedication to safety protocols required from players to make that happen. The best teams will be nimble. Be deep. Be ready to evolve. And be … wait for it … patient. The Cardinals have proven they can be that. They have idled two years for the outfield offense to rev, persisted longer than that in their pursuit of Arenado, and ownership has waited eight years since the last pennant, 10 since the last championship. They have invested more than money in 2021.

Time to see if all that patience pays off.