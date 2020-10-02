100420-spt-aces

Holes in one
Crown Pointe: Kevin Risinger, hole No. 8, 123 yards with a 9-iron.
St. Albans: Barb Walter, hole No. 2, 85 yards with a 4-hybrid.
St Peters: Tom Shylanski, hole No. 5, 120 yards with a 7-hybrid.
Riverside: Colton Schalk, hole No. 11, 275 yards with a driver.
Columbia: Dave Pikul, hole No. 16, 125 yards with a 7-iron.
Hawk Ridge: Bill Norman, hole No. 3, 100 yards with a wedge.
Florissant: Pat Geller-Boudria, hole No. 15, 82 yards with a 7-iron.
Links at Dardenne: Tommy Bohnert, hole No. 13, 145 yards with a 9-iron
Crescent Farms: Mike Giaminetti, hole No. 8, 115 yards with a pitching wedge.
Castle Bluff: Linda Behnen, hole No. 9, 238 yards with a driver.
Castle Bluff: Pat Dickens, hole No. 4, 140 yards with a 4-hybrid.
Family Golf: Noah Wissler, hole No. 7, 150 yards with a 7-iron.
Missouri Bluffs: C. Michael Bianchi, hole No. 6, 201 yards with a 3-wood.
Birch Creek: Bryan Fussell, hole No. 16, 109 yards with a pitching wedge.
The Falls: Rob Cooper, hole No. 12, 152 yards with a 4-hybrid.
Tapawingo: Michael Hamilton, hole No. 2, 134 yards with a pitching wedge.
Texarkana (Texas) Golf Ranch: St. Louisan Jerry Masidonski, hole No. 17, 170 yards with a 4-iron.
Albatross
Berry Hill: Rob Scherer, par-5 485-yard No. 1 hole, with a driver.
