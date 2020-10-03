100420-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
Colts * 3 * 3 * (43.5) * BEARS*
Saints * 4 * 3 * (54.5) * LIONS*
Cards * 4 * 3 * (51.5) * PANTHERS*
BENGALS * 3 * 2.5 * (49.0) * Jaguars*
COWBOYS * 5 * 4.5 * (56.0) * Browns*
TEXANS * 4 * 4 * (53.5) * Vikings*
Seahawks * 7 * 5.5 * (54.0) * DOLPHINS*
BUCS * 7 * 7 * (42.5) * Chargers*
Steelers * 1 * PPD * ( NL ) * TITANS*
Ravens * 13.5 * 14 * (45.5) * WASHINGTON*
RAMS * 11.5 * 13 * (48.0) * Giants*
CHIEFS * 7 * PPD * ( NL ) * Patriots*
Bills * 2.5 * 3 * (52.5) * RAIDERS*
49ERS * 6.5 * 7 * (45.5) * Eagles*
*Monday*
PACKERS * 7 * 7 * (57.0) * Falcons*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Lakers * 8.5 * (218.5) * Heat*
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!