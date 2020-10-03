 Skip to main content
100420-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

Colts * 3 * 3 * (43.5) * BEARS*

Saints * 4 * 3 * (54.5) * LIONS*

Cards * 4 * 3 * (51.5) * PANTHERS*

BENGALS * 3 * 2.5 * (49.0) * Jaguars*

COWBOYS * 5 * 4.5 * (56.0) * Browns*

TEXANS * 4 * 4 * (53.5) * Vikings*

Seahawks * 7 * 5.5 * (54.0) * DOLPHINS*

BUCS * 7 * 7 * (42.5) * Chargers*

Steelers * 1 * PPD * ( NL ) * TITANS*

Ravens * 13.5 * 14 * (45.5) * WASHINGTON*

RAMS * 11.5 * 13 * (48.0) * Giants*

CHIEFS * 7 * PPD * ( NL ) * Patriots*

Bills * 2.5 * 3 * (52.5) * RAIDERS*

49ERS * 6.5 * 7 * (45.5) * Eagles*

*Monday*

PACKERS * 7 * 7 * (57.0) * Falcons*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Lakers * 8.5 * (218.5) * Heat*

