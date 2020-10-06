100720-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League Division Series*
Yankees (Tanaka) * -$122 ( 8.5 ) * Rays (Morton)*
Astros (Greinke) * -$125 ( 9.0 ) * A's (Minor)*
*National League Division Series*
Braves (I.Anderson) * -$195 ( 8.5 ) * Marlins (P.Lopez)*
Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$190 ( 8.0 ) * Padres (Davies)*
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
Bucs * 6 * 5 * (44.5) * BEARS*
*Sunday*
FALCONS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (53.5) * Panthers*
CHIEFS * 13 * 13 * (56.5) * Raiders*
PATRIOTS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Broncos*
Rams * 9 * 8 * (45.5) * WASHINGTON*
TEXANS * 6.5 * 6 * (54.5) * Jaguars*
TITANS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Bills*
Cards * 8 * 7 * (46.5) * JETS*
STEELERS * 7 * 7 * (44.5) * Eagles*
RAVENS * 13 * 13 * (51.5) * Bengals*
49ERS * 8 * 8 * (47.0) * Dolphins*
COWBOYS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (54.5) * Giants*
Colts * PK * 1.5 * (47.5) * BROWNS*
SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (57.5) * Vikings*
*Monday*
SAINTS * 8 * 7.5 * (51.5) * Chargers*
-----------------------------------------------------
Bye week: Lions, Packers.
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
HOUSTON * 5 * 6.5 * (59.5) * Tulane*
*Friday*
Louisville * 5.5 * 4 * (63.5) * GEORGIA TECH*
*Saturday*
KENTUCKY * 3 * 2 * (58.5) * Miss St*
Duke * PK * 2.5 * (49.0) * SYRACUSE*
Pittsburgh * 4.5 * 6 * (43.5) * BOSTON COLL*
VIRGINIA * 9 * 9.5 * (63.5) * NC State*
USF * 4 * 4.5 * (55.5) * E Carolina*
CLEMSON * 15 * 14 * (63.5) *Miami-Florida*
N CAROLINA * 5.5 * 5.5 * (60.0) *Virginia Tech*
GEORGIA * 14 * 12.5 * (42.5) * Tennessee*
d-Oklahoma * 2.5 * 2 * (72.5) * Texas*
IOWA ST * 13 * 12.5 * (64.5) * Texas Tech*
Alabama * 24 * 23.5 * (67.5) * MISSISSIPPI*
AUBURN * 16.5 * 14 * (46.5) * Arkansas*
LSU * 20 * 20.5 * (50.5) * Missouri*
Florida * 6 * 6.5 * (57.5) * TEXAS A&M*
TCU * 9.5 * 8.5 * (50.5) * Kansas St*
S Carolina * 12 * 13 * (41.5) * VANDERBILT*
TROY * 7 * 7.5 * (59.5) * Texas St*
LIBERTY * 21 * 19.5 * (61.5) * UL-Monroe*
BYU * 35 * 34.5 * (63.5) * Utsa*
Fla Atlantic* 3.5 * 2.5 * (57.5) * SO MISS*
Temple * 3 * 3 * (50.5) * NAVY*
FLA INT'L * 5.5 * 4 * (56.5) * Mid Tenn St*
LA TECH * 15 * 15.5 * (52.0) * Utep*
NOTRE DAME * 21 * 21 * (52.5) * Florida St*
Charlotte * 3 * 3 * (67.5) * N TEXAS*
Marshall * 6 * 7 * (44.5) * W KENTUCKY*
UL-LAFAYETTE* 6.5 * 7 * (50.5) * Coastal Caro*
