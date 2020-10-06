 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
100720-spt-aline
0 comments

100720-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League Division Series*

Yankees (Tanaka) * -$122 ( 8.5 ) * Rays (Morton)*

Astros (Greinke) * -$125 ( 9.0 ) * A's (Minor)*

*National League Division Series*

Braves (I.Anderson) * -$195 ( 8.5 ) * Marlins (P.Lopez)*

Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$190 ( 8.0 ) * Padres (Davies)*

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

Bucs * 6 * 5 * (44.5) * BEARS*

*Sunday*

FALCONS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (53.5) * Panthers*

CHIEFS * 13 * 13 * (56.5) * Raiders*

PATRIOTS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Broncos*

Rams * 9 * 8 * (45.5) * WASHINGTON*

TEXANS * 6.5 * 6 * (54.5) * Jaguars*

TITANS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Bills*

Cards * 8 * 7 * (46.5) * JETS*

STEELERS * 7 * 7 * (44.5) * Eagles*

RAVENS * 13 * 13 * (51.5) * Bengals*

49ERS * 8 * 8 * (47.0) * Dolphins*

COWBOYS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (54.5) * Giants*

Colts * PK * 1.5 * (47.5) * BROWNS*

SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (57.5) * Vikings*

*Monday*

SAINTS * 8 * 7.5 * (51.5) * Chargers*

-----------------------------------------------------

Bye week: Lions, Packers.

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

HOUSTON * 5 * 6.5 * (59.5) * Tulane*

*Friday*

Louisville * 5.5 * 4 * (63.5) * GEORGIA TECH*

*Saturday*

KENTUCKY * 3 * 2 * (58.5) * Miss St*

Duke * PK * 2.5 * (49.0) * SYRACUSE*

Pittsburgh * 4.5 * 6 * (43.5) * BOSTON COLL*

VIRGINIA * 9 * 9.5 * (63.5) * NC State*

USF * 4 * 4.5 * (55.5) * E Carolina*

CLEMSON * 15 * 14 * (63.5) *Miami-Florida*

N CAROLINA * 5.5 * 5.5 * (60.0) *Virginia Tech*

GEORGIA * 14 * 12.5 * (42.5) * Tennessee*

d-Oklahoma * 2.5 * 2 * (72.5) * Texas*

IOWA ST * 13 * 12.5 * (64.5) * Texas Tech*

Alabama * 24 * 23.5 * (67.5) * MISSISSIPPI*

AUBURN * 16.5 * 14 * (46.5) * Arkansas*

LSU * 20 * 20.5 * (50.5) * Missouri*

Florida * 6 * 6.5 * (57.5) * TEXAS A&M*

TCU * 9.5 * 8.5 * (50.5) * Kansas St*

S Carolina * 12 * 13 * (41.5) * VANDERBILT*

TROY * 7 * 7.5 * (59.5) * Texas St*

LIBERTY * 21 * 19.5 * (61.5) * UL-Monroe*

BYU * 35 * 34.5 * (63.5) * Utsa*

Fla Atlantic* 3.5 * 2.5 * (57.5) * SO MISS*

Temple * 3 * 3 * (50.5) * NAVY*

FLA INT'L * 5.5 * 4 * (56.5) * Mid Tenn St*

LA TECH * 15 * 15.5 * (52.0) * Utep*

NOTRE DAME * 21 * 21 * (52.5) * Florida St*

Charlotte * 3 * 3 * (67.5) * N TEXAS*

Marshall * 6 * 7 * (44.5) * W KENTUCKY*

UL-LAFAYETTE* 6.5 * 7 * (50.5) * Coastal Caro*

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports