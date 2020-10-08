100920-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League Division Series*

Yankees (Cole) * -$155 ( 7.5 ) * Rays (Snell)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League Division Series*

Dodgers (Urias) * -$152 ( 8.0 ) * Padres (Paddack)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

FALCONS * 2.5 * 1.5 * (54.0) * Panthers*

CHIEFS * 13 * 12.5 * (55.5) * Raiders*

PATRIOTS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Broncos*

Rams * 9 * 7 * (46.5) * WASHINGTON*

TEXANS * 6.5 * 6 * (54.5) * Jaguars*

TITANS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Bills*

Cards * 8 * 7 * (47.0) * JETS*

STEELERS * 7 * 7 * (44.5) * Eagles*

RAVENS * 13 * 13 * (51.5) * Bengals*

49ERS * 8 * 9 * (49.5) * Dolphins*

COWBOYS * 9.5 * 8.5 * (54.5) * Giants*

Colts * PK * 1.5 * (46.5) * BROWNS*

SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (56.5) * Vikings*

*Monday*

SAINTS * 8 * 7.5 * (50.5) * Chargers*

-----------------------------------------------------

Bye week: Lions, Packers.

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

Louisville * 5.5 * 4.5 * (64.0) * GEORGIA TECH*

*Saturday*

KENTUCKY * 3 * 2 * (57.5) * Miss St*

Duke * PK * 2.5 * (51.5) * SYRACUSE*

Pittsburgh * 4.5 * 6 * (43.5) * BOSTON COLL*

VIRGINIA * 9 * 8 * (59.5) * NC State*

USF * 4 * 4.5 * (55.5) * E Carolina*

CLEMSON * 15 * 14 * (62.5) *Miami-Florida*

N CAROLINA * 5.5 * 4.5 * (59.0) *Virginia Tech*

GEORGIA * 14 * 12.5 * (42.5) * Tennessee*

d-Oklahoma * 2.5 * 2.5 * (72.5) * Texas*

IOWA ST * 13 * 12.5 * (64.5) * Texas Tech*

Alabama * 24 * 23.5 * (69.5) * MISSISSIPPI*

AUBURN * 16.5 * 13.5 * (46.5) * Arkansas*

c-Lsu * 20 * 14 * (54.5) * MISSOURI*

Florida * 6.5 * 6.5 * (58.0) * TEXAS A&M*

TCU * 9.5 * 8.5 * (50.5) * Kansas St*

S Carolina * 12 * 13.5 * (41.5) * VANDERBILT*

TROY * 7 * 7.5 * (61.5) * Texas St*

LIBERTY * 21 * 19.5 * (61.0) * UL-Monroe*

BYU * 35 * 35 * (63.5) * Utsa*

Fla Atlantic* 3.5 * 2.5 * (56.5) * SO MISS*

Temple * 3 * 3.5 * (50.5) * NAVY*

FLA INT'L * 5.5 * 4 * (56.5) * Mid Tenn St*

LA TECH * 15 * 14 * (51.5) * Utep*

NOTRE DAME * 21 * 21 * (52.5) * Florida St*

Charlotte * 3 * 3 * (69.5) * N TEXAS*

Marshall * 6 * 7 * (44.5) * W KENTUCKY*

----------------------------------------------------

d- Dallas, TX.

c- Columbia, MO.

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA Finals*

----------------------------------------------------

Lakers * 7 * (216.5) * Heat*

----------------------------------------------------

*TENNIS*

----------------------------------------------------

*French Open (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

R. Nadal * -$750 vs. D. Schwartzman +$525*

N. Djokovic * -$320 vs. S. Tsitsipas +$260*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*French Open (Women)*

----------------------------------------------------

I. Swiatek * -$165 vs. S. Kenin +$145*

