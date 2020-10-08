100920-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League Division Series*
Yankees (Cole) * -$155 ( 7.5 ) * Rays (Snell)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League Division Series*
Dodgers (Urias) * -$152 ( 8.0 ) * Padres (Paddack)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
FALCONS * 2.5 * 1.5 * (54.0) * Panthers*
CHIEFS * 13 * 12.5 * (55.5) * Raiders*
PATRIOTS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Broncos*
Rams * 9 * 7 * (46.5) * WASHINGTON*
TEXANS * 6.5 * 6 * (54.5) * Jaguars*
TITANS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Bills*
Cards * 8 * 7 * (47.0) * JETS*
STEELERS * 7 * 7 * (44.5) * Eagles*
RAVENS * 13 * 13 * (51.5) * Bengals*
49ERS * 8 * 9 * (49.5) * Dolphins*
COWBOYS * 9.5 * 8.5 * (54.5) * Giants*
Colts * PK * 1.5 * (46.5) * BROWNS*
SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (56.5) * Vikings*
*Monday*
SAINTS * 8 * 7.5 * (50.5) * Chargers*
-----------------------------------------------------
Bye week: Lions, Packers.
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
Louisville * 5.5 * 4.5 * (64.0) * GEORGIA TECH*
*Saturday*
KENTUCKY * 3 * 2 * (57.5) * Miss St*
Duke * PK * 2.5 * (51.5) * SYRACUSE*
Pittsburgh * 4.5 * 6 * (43.5) * BOSTON COLL*
VIRGINIA * 9 * 8 * (59.5) * NC State*
USF * 4 * 4.5 * (55.5) * E Carolina*
CLEMSON * 15 * 14 * (62.5) *Miami-Florida*
N CAROLINA * 5.5 * 4.5 * (59.0) *Virginia Tech*
GEORGIA * 14 * 12.5 * (42.5) * Tennessee*
d-Oklahoma * 2.5 * 2.5 * (72.5) * Texas*
IOWA ST * 13 * 12.5 * (64.5) * Texas Tech*
Alabama * 24 * 23.5 * (69.5) * MISSISSIPPI*
AUBURN * 16.5 * 13.5 * (46.5) * Arkansas*
c-Lsu * 20 * 14 * (54.5) * MISSOURI*
Florida * 6.5 * 6.5 * (58.0) * TEXAS A&M*
TCU * 9.5 * 8.5 * (50.5) * Kansas St*
S Carolina * 12 * 13.5 * (41.5) * VANDERBILT*
TROY * 7 * 7.5 * (61.5) * Texas St*
LIBERTY * 21 * 19.5 * (61.0) * UL-Monroe*
BYU * 35 * 35 * (63.5) * Utsa*
Fla Atlantic* 3.5 * 2.5 * (56.5) * SO MISS*
Temple * 3 * 3.5 * (50.5) * NAVY*
FLA INT'L * 5.5 * 4 * (56.5) * Mid Tenn St*
LA TECH * 15 * 14 * (51.5) * Utep*
NOTRE DAME * 21 * 21 * (52.5) * Florida St*
Charlotte * 3 * 3 * (69.5) * N TEXAS*
Marshall * 6 * 7 * (44.5) * W KENTUCKY*
----------------------------------------------------
d- Dallas, TX.
c- Columbia, MO.
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA Finals*
----------------------------------------------------
Lakers * 7 * (216.5) * Heat*
----------------------------------------------------
*TENNIS*
----------------------------------------------------
*French Open (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
R. Nadal * -$750 vs. D. Schwartzman +$525*
N. Djokovic * -$320 vs. S. Tsitsipas +$260*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*French Open (Women)*
----------------------------------------------------
I. Swiatek * -$165 vs. S. Kenin +$145*
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!