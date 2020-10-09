101020-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Monday*
*National League Championship Series*
Dodgers (Buehler) * -$147 ( 8.5 ) * Braves (Fried)*
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
FALCONS * 2.5 * 1.5 * (54.0) * Panthers*
CHIEFS * 13 * 12.5 * (55.5) * Raiders*
Rams * 9 * 7 * (46.5) * WASHINGTON*
TEXANS * 6.5 * 6 * (54.5) * Jaguars*
Cards * 8 * 7 * (47.0) * JETS*
STEELERS * 7 * 7 * (44.5) * Eagles*
RAVENS * 13 * 13 * (51.5) * Bengals*
49ERS * 8 * 9 * (49.5) * Dolphins*
COWBOYS * 9.5 * 8.5 * (54.5) * Giants*
Colts * PK * 1.5 * (46.5) * BROWNS*
SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (56.5) * Vikings*
*Monday*
PATRIOTS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Broncos*
SAINTS * 8 * 7.5 * (50.5) * Chargers*
*Tuesday*
TITANS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Bills*
-----------------------------------------------------
Bye week: Lions, Packers.
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
KENTUCKY * 3 * 3 * (57.5) * Miss St*
Duke * PK * 1.5 * (52.5) * SYRACUSE*
Pittsburgh * 4.5 * 6.5 * (42.5) * BOSTON COLL*
VIRGINIA * 9 * 7 * (58.5) * NC State*
USF * 4 * 6 * (57.5) * E Carolina*
CLEMSON * 15 * 15.5 * (60.5) *Miami-Florida*
N CAROLINA * 5.5 * 3.5 * (57.5) *Virginia Tech*
GEORGIA * 14 * 12.5 * (43.0) * Tennessee*
d-Oklahoma * 2.5 * 3 * (72.5) * Texas*
IOWA ST * 13 * 12 * (64.5) * Texas Tech*
Alabama * 24 * 23.5 * (69.5) * MISSISSIPPI*
AUBURN * 16.5 * 14 * (45.5) * Arkansas*
c-Lsu * 20 * 14.5 * (54.5) * MISSOURI*
Florida * 6.5 * 6 * (58.0) * TEXAS A&M*
TCU * 9.5 * 9.5 * (50.5) * Kansas St*
S Carolina * 12 * 13.5 * (41.5) * VANDERBILT*
TROY * 7 * 7 * (59.5) * Texas St*
LIBERTY * 21 * 17.5 * (62.5) * UL-Monroe*
BYU * 35 * 34.5 * (63.0) * Utsa*
Fla Atlantic* 3.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * SO MISS*
Temple * 3 * 3.5 * (50.5) * NAVY*
FLA INT'L * 5.5 * 6 * (56.5) * Mid Tenn St*
LA TECH * 15 * 14 * (53.5) * Utep*
NOTRE DAME * 21 * 21 * (53.0) * Florida St*
Charlotte * 3 * 3 * (69.5) * N TEXAS*
Marshall * 6 * 7 * (43.5) * W KENTUCKY*
*Write-In Game*
UL-LAFAYETTE* 6.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Coastal Caro*
----------------------------------------------------
d- Dallas, TX.
c- Columbia, MO.
----------------------------------------------------
*TENNIS*
----------------------------------------------------
*French Open (Women)*
----------------------------------------------------
I. Swiatek * -$170 vs. S. Kenin +$150*
----------------------------------------------------
*French Open (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
R. Nadal * -$145 vs. N. Djokovic +$125*
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!