101120-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
------------------------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League Championship Series*
Rays (Snell) * -$150 ( 8.5 ) * Astros (Valdez)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League Championship Series*
*Monday*
Dodgers (Buehler) * -$152 ( 8.0 ) * Braves (Fried)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Odds to win the World Series*
----------------------------------------------------
Team * Open * Current*
----------------------------------------------------
Los Angeles Dodgers * 7/2 * 3/2*
Tampa Bay Rays * 18/1 * 5/2*
Atlanta Braves * 12/1 * 7/2*
Houston Astros * 8/1 * 9/2*
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
FALCONS * 2.5 * 1.5 * (54.0) * Panthers*
CHIEFS * 13 * 11.5 * (55.5) * Raiders*
Rams * 9 * 7 * (45.5) * WASHINGTON*
TEXANS * 6.5 * 5.5 * (54.5) * Jaguars*
Cards * 8 * 7 * (47.0) * JETS*
STEELERS * 7 * 7 * (44.5) * Eagles*
RAVENS * 13 * 13 * (50.5) * Bengals*
49ERS * 8 * 8 * (50.5) * Dolphins*
COWBOYS * 9.5 * 8.5 * (54.0) * Giants*
Colts * PK * 1 * (47.5) * BROWNS*
SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (57.0) * Vikings*
*Monday*
PATRIOTS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Broncos*
SAINTS * 8 * 8.5 * (50.5) * Chargers*
*Tuesday*
TITANS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Bills*
-----------------------------------------------------
Bye week: Lions, Packers.
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA Finals*
----------------------------------------------------
Lakers * 5 * (214.5) * Heat*
---------------------------------------------------
*TENNIS*
----------------------------------------------------
*French Open (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
R. Nadal * -$150 vs. N. Djokovic +$130*
