 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
101120-spt-aline
0 comments

101120-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

------------------------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League Championship Series*

Rays (Snell) * -$150 ( 8.5 ) * Astros (Valdez)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League Championship Series*

*Monday*

Dodgers (Buehler) * -$152 ( 8.0 ) * Braves (Fried)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Odds to win the World Series*

----------------------------------------------------

Team * Open * Current*

----------------------------------------------------

Los Angeles Dodgers * 7/2 * 3/2*

Tampa Bay Rays * 18/1 * 5/2*

Atlanta Braves * 12/1 * 7/2*

Houston Astros * 8/1 * 9/2*

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

FALCONS * 2.5 * 1.5 * (54.0) * Panthers*

CHIEFS * 13 * 11.5 * (55.5) * Raiders*

Rams * 9 * 7 * (45.5) * WASHINGTON*

TEXANS * 6.5 * 5.5 * (54.5) * Jaguars*

Cards * 8 * 7 * (47.0) * JETS*

STEELERS * 7 * 7 * (44.5) * Eagles*

RAVENS * 13 * 13 * (50.5) * Bengals*

49ERS * 8 * 8 * (50.5) * Dolphins*

COWBOYS * 9.5 * 8.5 * (54.0) * Giants*

Colts * PK * 1 * (47.5) * BROWNS*

SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (57.0) * Vikings*

*Monday*

PATRIOTS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Broncos*

SAINTS * 8 * 8.5 * (50.5) * Chargers*

*Tuesday*

TITANS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Bills*

-----------------------------------------------------

Bye week: Lions, Packers.

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA Finals*

----------------------------------------------------

Lakers * 5 * (214.5) * Heat*

---------------------------------------------------

*TENNIS*

----------------------------------------------------

*French Open (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

R. Nadal * -$150 vs. N. Djokovic +$130*

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports