101420-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League Championship Series*
Rays (Glasnow) * -$115 ( 8.5 ) * Astros (Greinke)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League Championship Series*
Dodgers (Urias) * -$135 ( 8.5 ) * Braves (Wright)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
Chiefs * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * BILLS*
*Sunday*
PATRIOTS * 9 * 9 * (45.5) * Broncos*
PANTHERS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (44.5) * Bears*
Lions * 3 * 3.5 * (54.5) * JAGUARS*
VIKINGS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (55.5) * Falcons*
TITANS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Texans*
GIANTS * 3.5 * 3 * (43.0) * Washington*
STEELERS * 4.5 * 3.5 * (51.0) * Browns*
Ravens * 7.5 * 7.5 * (47.5) * EAGLES*
COLTS * 9.5 * 8 * (46.5) * Bengals*
CHARGERS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Jets*
BRONCOS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Dolphins*
DOLPHINS * 8 * 8 * (47.5) * Jets*
Packers * 1.5 * 1.5 * (54.0) * BUCS*
Rams * 3 * 3.5 * (50.5) * 49ERS*
*Monday*
Chiefs * 3 * 3 * ( NL ) * BILLS*
Cards * 2.5 * 2.5 * (54.5) * COWBOYS*
-----------------------------------------------------
Bye week: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks.
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
UL-LAFAYETTE* 7 * 7.5 * (58.5) * Coastal Caro*
*Thursday*
ARKANSAS ST * 5 * 3.5 * (71.5) * Georgia St*
*Friday*
Smu * 6.5 * 6.5 * (64.5) * TULANE*
Byu * 4.5 * 4.5 * (62.5) * HOUSTON*
*Saturday*
VA TECH * 10.5 * 11.5 * (62.5) * Boston Coll*
MIAMI-FLA * 10 * 10.5 * (49.5) * Pittsburgh*
TEMPLE * 10 * 10.5 * (54.5) * Usf*
Navy * 2.5 * 2 * (60.5) * E CAROLINA*
NC STATE * 4 * 5 * (59.5) * Duke*
Virginia * 2.5 * 3 * (62.5) * WAKE FOREST*
Auburn * 3 * 3 * (51.5) * S CAROLINA*
N Carolina * 10 * 13.5 * (63.5) * FLORIDA ST*
W VIRGINIA * 23 * 22.5 * (51.5) * Kansas*
Liberty * 2.5 * 3.5 * (52.5) * SYRACUSE*
Clemson * 27 * 27 * (63.5) * GA TECH*
TENNESSEE * 5.5 * 6 * (45.5) * Kentucky*
S ALABAMA * 2 * 2.5 * (57.5) * Texas St*
UAB * 12.5 * 13.5 * (44.5) * W Kentucky*
Mississippi * 3 * 3 * (76.5) * ARKANSAS*
Texas A&M * 6 * 6.5 * (54.5) * MISS ST*
Oklahoma St * 6.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * BAYLOR*
Cincinnati * 4.5 * 3 * (44.5) * TULSA*
Ucf * 2.5 * 3.5 * (74.5) * MEMPHIS*
Army * 7 * 7 * (49.5) * UTSA*
NOTRE DAME * 15.5 * 17 * (64.0) * Louisville*
FLORIDA * 14 * 11.5 * (73.5) * Lsu*
MID TENN ST * 7 * 6.5 * (72.0) * N Texas*
CHARLOTTE * 6.5 * 7.5 * (56.5) *Florida Int'l*
Marshall * 13 * 14 * (51.5) * LA TECH*
MISSOURI * 18.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Vanderbilt*
ALABAMA * 5 * 6 * (57.5) * Georgia*
So Miss * 4 * 5 * (55.5) * UTEP*
*Write-In Game*
GA SOUTHERN * 28 * 29 * (62.5) *Massachusetts*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Las Vegas, NV*
*WBC lightweight title fight*
V. Lomachenko * -$420 vs. T. Lopez +$340*
----------------------------------------------------
