101520-spt-aline
101520-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League Championship Series*

Rays (Fleming) * -$120 ( 8.5 ) * Astros (Javier)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League Championship Series*

Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$220 ( 8.5 ) * Braves (Wilson)*

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

Chiefs * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * BILLS*

*Sunday*

PATRIOTS * 9 * 10 * (45.5) * Broncos*

PANTHERS * 2.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * Bears*

Lions * 3 * 3 * (54.5) * JAGUARS*

VIKINGS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (54.0) * Falcons*

TITANS * 3 * 3 * (52.5) * Texans*

GIANTS * 3.5 * 3 * (43.0) * Washington*

STEELERS * 4.5 * 3 * (51.0) * Browns*

Ravens * 7.5 * 7.5 * (47.5) * EAGLES*

COLTS * 9.5 * 7.5 * (46.5) * Bengals*

CHARGERS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Jets*

BRONCOS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Dolphins*

DOLPHINS * 8 * 9 * (47.5) * Jets*

Packers * 1.5 * 1 * (54.5) * BUCS*

Rams * 3 * 3 * (51.5) * 49ERS*

*Monday*

Chiefs * 3 * 3.5 * (57.5) * BILLS*

Cards * 2.5 * 1.5 * (54.5) * COWBOYS*

-----------------------------------------------------

Bye week: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks.

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

ARKANSAS ST * 5 * 3.5 * (72.5) * Georgia St*

*Friday*

Smu * 6.5 * 6.5 * (64.5) * TULANE*

Byu * 4.5 * 4.5 * (62.5) * HOUSTON*

*Saturday*

VA TECH * 10.5 * 12 * (62.5) * Boston Coll*

MIAMI-FLA * 10 * 13.5 * (48.5) * Pittsburgh*

TEMPLE * 10 * 10.5 * (54.5) * Usf*

E CAROLINA * 2.5 (N)* 1 * (58.0) * Navy*

NC STATE * 4 * 5 * (59.5) * Duke*

Virginia * 2.5 * 2.5 * (60.5) * WAKE FOREST*

Auburn * 3 * 3 * (51.5) * S CAROLINA*

N Carolina * 10 * 13.5 * (63.5) * FLORIDA ST*

W VIRGINIA * 23 * 22.5 * (51.5) * Kansas*

Liberty * 2.5 * 3.5 * (52.5) * SYRACUSE*

Clemson * 27 * 27 * (63.5) * GA TECH*

TENNESSEE * 5.5 * 6 * (45.5) * Kentucky*

S ALABAMA * 2 * 2.5 * (58.5) * Texas St*

UAB * 12.5 * 13.5 * (44.5) * W Kentucky*

Mississippi * 3 * 2.5 * (76.5) * ARKANSAS*

Texas A&M * 6 * 6.5 * (54.5) * MISS ST*

Oklahoma St * 6.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * BAYLOR*

Cincinnati * 4.5 * 3.5 * (44.5) * TULSA*

Ucf * 2.5 * 3.5 * (73.5) * MEMPHIS*

Army * 7 * 7 * (49.5) * UTSA*

NOTRE DAME * 15.5 * 17 * (64.5) * Louisville*

FLORIDA * 14 * PPD * ( NL ) * Lsu*

MID TENN ST * 7 * 6.5 * (72.0) * N Texas*

CHARLOTTE * 6.5 * 7.5 * (53.5) *Florida Int'l*

Marshall * 13 * 13.5 * (50.5) * LA TECH*

MISSOURI * 18.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Vanderbilt*

ALABAMA * 5 * 6 * (56.5) * Georgia*

So Miss * 4 * 6.5 * (54.5) * UTEP*

*Write-In Game*

GA SOUTHERN * 28 * 31 * (63.0) *Massachusetts*

