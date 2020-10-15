101620-spt-addnfl --- for 2nd edition

Chiefs add RB Bell, will be without some other key players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Le’Veon Bell late Thursday, two days after he was released by the New York Jets, giving them some much-needed depth at running back and another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity let’s go!” Bell tweeted.
Bell, a two-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was cut by the Jets after a disappointing tenure in New York that lasted less than two full seasons.
The will be without offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele and wide receiver Sammy Watkins when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday for a game that was pushed back because of COVID-19 protocols.
Osmele tore tendons in both of his knees and Watkins hurt his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, which also ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13- game win streak. Mike Remmers finished the game at guard and will get the start in Buffalo, coach Andy Reid said Thursday, and Mecole Hardman will take most of the snaps in Watkins’s place.
“I’m prepared,” Hardman said. “I did it last year when Tyreek (Hill) went down and Sammy went down one time, too. I’m prepared for the challenge. It’s nothing I can’t handle.”
Osemele is likely to have season-ending surgery. Watkins could miss more than one game, but Reid said that placing him on injured reserve is not being discussed. Middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens also missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, though it was not related to COVID-19, and fullback Anthony Sherman will be unavailable on Monday after he landed on the COVID-19 list.
