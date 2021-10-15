101621-spt-alcsfiller

BOSTON — It was the middle of the pandemic, the Boston Red Sox stunk, and with major league ballparks empty in 2020, they couldn’t even count on the crowd to get them going. During one especially humdrum road game at the Rays’ Tropicana Field, coach Jason Varitek suggested they needed to put some fun back into the game.

The words had barely left his lips when Christian Vázquez hit a homer. So backup catcher Kevin Plawecki grabbed a nearby laundry cart, waited for Vázquez to return to the dugout, and told him, “Hey, hop in.”

“We hadn’t talked about it — nothing,” Plawecki said on Wednesday. “He sat right in, and I pushed him. And ever since it’s been our thing, I guess.”

The 2004 Red Sox were “The Idiots.” In ’13 they grew bushy beards. And if the 2021 team performs like its predecessors and wins the World Series, the lingering image could be “Tunnel Time” — the home run laundry cart drive through the dugout.

Started on a lark in a last-place season, the Red Sox have continued the celebration this year and ridden it all the way to a spot in the AL Championship Series, which began Friday night in Houston. Game 1 was not over in time for this edition, with the Red Sox leading 3-1 going to the later innings.