101621-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
------------------------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League Championship Series*
ASTROS (L.Garcia) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Red Sox (Eovaldi)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League Championship Series*
Dodgers (Gonsolin) * -$125 ( 8.0 ) * BRAVES (Fried)*
Series price: Dodgers -$200 vs. Braves +$170*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
l-Dolphins * 3 * 3 * (47.0) * Jaguars*
COLTS * 10 * 10 * (43.5) * Texans*
Packers * 4 * 6 * (44.0) * BEARS*
Chiefs * 6.5 * 6.5 * (54.5) * WASHINGTON*
Vikings * 1 (C) * 2.5 * (46.0) * PANTHERS*
RAVENS * 3 * 2.5 * (51.5) * Chargers*
Bengals * 3.5 * 3.5 * (46.5) * LIONS*
Rams * 10.5 * 8.5 * (48.5) * GIANTS*
BROWNS * 2.5 * 3 * (49.5) * Cards*
BRONCOS * 3 * 4 * (44.5) * Raiders*
Cowboys * 3.5 * 3.5 * (50.5) * PATRIOTS*
STEELERS * 4 * 5 * (42.5) * Seahawks*
*Monday*
Bills * 5 * 5.5 * (54.5) * TITANS*
----------------------------------------------------
l - London, England.
Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Carolina opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
Bye Week: Falcons, Saints, Jets, 49ers.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
NO ILLINOIS * 10 * 9.5 * (45.5) *Bowling Green*
N CAROLINA * 6.5 * 7.5 * (63.5) *Miami-Florida*
Pittsburgh * 4 * 5 * (56.5) *VIRGINIA TECH*
Texas Tech * 16.5 * 18.5 * (68.5) * KANSAS*
Michigan St * 3.5 * 4.5 * (48.5) * INDIANA*
WISCONSIN * 12.5 * 14 * (39.5) * Army*
BUFFALO * 10 * 8 * (56.5) * Ohio U*
S CAROLINA * 20 * 18.5 * (50.5) * Vanderbilt*
Tulsa * 9 * 8 * (55.5) * USF*
Nc State * 2 * 3 * (51.5) * BOSTON COLL*
Nebraska * 2.5 * 4 * (48.5) * MINNESOTA*
MIAMI-OHIO * 20 * 19.5 * (50.5) * Akron*
CINCINNATI * 20 * 22.5 * (56.5) * Ucf*
VIRGINIA * 11 * 11 * (69.5) * Duke*
Rutgers * PK * 2 * (44.5) * N'WESTERN*
Ball St * 2.5 * 1 * (55.5) * E MICHIGAN*
Colorado St * 9.5 * 11.5 * (45.5) * NEW MEXICO*
COLORADO * 6 * 6.5 * (46.5) * Arizona*
BOISE ST * 6 * 3.5 * (51.5) * Air Force*
Arizona St * 1 * PK * (51.5) * UTAH*
Fresno St * 3.5 * 3.5 * (53.5) * WYOMING*
WASHINGTON * 1 * 1.5 * (55.5) * Ucla*
Liberty * 32 * 32 * (57.5) * UL-MONROE*
BAYLOR * 4.5 * 5 * (51.5) * Byu*
Texas A&M * 9 * 11 * (59.5) * MISSOURI*
TEXAS * 5 * 3.5 * (60.5) * Oklahoma St*
OKLAHOMA * 12 * 13.5 * (64.5) * Tcu*
Toledo * 4.5 * 5.5 * (52.5) * C MICHIGAN*
Uab * 16 * 16 * (43.5) *SOUTHERN MISS*
IOWA * 12 * 11.5 * (42.5) * Purdue*
Alabama * 17.5 * 17 * (57.5) * MISS ST*
W MICHIGAN * 7 * 7 * (68.5) * Kent St*
W Kentucky * 12.5 * 12.5 * (67.5) * OLD DOMINION*
GEORGIA * 22.5 * 22.5 * (44.5) * Kentucky*
Florida * 10 * 12 * (59.5) * LSU*
Mississippi * 3 * 2.5 * (81.5) * TENNESSEE*
Troy * 6 * 7.5 * (48.5) * TEXAS ST*
Iowa St * 4.5 * 6.5 * (50.5) * KANSAS ST*
ARKANSAS * 3.5 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Auburn*
UTSA * 18.5 * 17.5 * (53.5) * Rice*
Utah St * 7 * 7 * (62.5) * UNLV*
La Tech * 7.5 * 7 * (55.5) * UTEP*
Stanford * 1 * 1 * (52.5) *WASHINGTON ST*
NEVADA * 16 * 14.5 * (61.5) * Hawaii*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
SABRES * -$120/even (5.5) * Coyotes*
PANTHERS * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * Islanders*
Lightning * -$125/+$105 (6.5) * CAPITALS*
CANADIENS * -$110/-$110 (6.0) * Rangers*
BRUINS * -$165/+$145 (5.5) * Stars*
BLUE JACKETS * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * Kraken*
MAPLE LEAFS * -$220/+$180 (6.0) * Senators*
PENGUINS * -$185/+$165 (6.0) * Blackhawks*
Canucks * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * RED WINGS*
PREDATORS * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * Hurricanes*
AVALANCHE * -$175/+$155 (5.5) * Blues*
OILERS * -$140/+$120 (6.5) * Flames*
Jets * -$125/+$105 (6.5) * SHARKS*
Wild * -$135/+$115 (5.5) * KINGS*
----------------------------------------------------
NOTE: O/U is the over/under total (combined goals for both teams) for each game.
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC Fight Night*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------