101621-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

------------------------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League Championship Series*

ASTROS (L.Garcia) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Red Sox (Eovaldi)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League Championship Series*

Dodgers (Gonsolin) * -$125 ( 8.0 ) * BRAVES (Fried)*

Series price: Dodgers -$200 vs. Braves +$170*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

l-Dolphins * 3 * 3 * (47.0) * Jaguars*

COLTS * 10 * 10 * (43.5) * Texans*

Packers * 4 * 6 * (44.0) * BEARS*

Chiefs * 6.5 * 6.5 * (54.5) * WASHINGTON*

Vikings * 1 (C) * 2.5 * (46.0) * PANTHERS*

RAVENS * 3 * 2.5 * (51.5) * Chargers*

Bengals * 3.5 * 3.5 * (46.5) * LIONS*

Rams * 10.5 * 8.5 * (48.5) * GIANTS*

BROWNS * 2.5 * 3 * (49.5) * Cards*

BRONCOS * 3 * 4 * (44.5) * Raiders*

Cowboys * 3.5 * 3.5 * (50.5) * PATRIOTS*

STEELERS * 4 * 5 * (42.5) * Seahawks*

*Monday*

Bills * 5 * 5.5 * (54.5) * TITANS*

----------------------------------------------------

l - London, England.

Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Carolina opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

Bye Week: Falcons, Saints, Jets, 49ers.

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

NO ILLINOIS * 10 * 9.5 * (45.5) *Bowling Green*

N CAROLINA * 6.5 * 7.5 * (63.5) *Miami-Florida*

Pittsburgh * 4 * 5 * (56.5) *VIRGINIA TECH*

Texas Tech * 16.5 * 18.5 * (68.5) * KANSAS*

Michigan St * 3.5 * 4.5 * (48.5) * INDIANA*

WISCONSIN * 12.5 * 14 * (39.5) * Army*

BUFFALO * 10 * 8 * (56.5) * Ohio U*

S CAROLINA * 20 * 18.5 * (50.5) * Vanderbilt*

Tulsa * 9 * 8 * (55.5) * USF*

Nc State * 2 * 3 * (51.5) * BOSTON COLL*

Nebraska * 2.5 * 4 * (48.5) * MINNESOTA*

MIAMI-OHIO * 20 * 19.5 * (50.5) * Akron*

CINCINNATI * 20 * 22.5 * (56.5) * Ucf*

VIRGINIA * 11 * 11 * (69.5) * Duke*

Rutgers * PK * 2 * (44.5) * N'WESTERN*

Ball St * 2.5 * 1 * (55.5) * E MICHIGAN*

Colorado St * 9.5 * 11.5 * (45.5) * NEW MEXICO*

COLORADO * 6 * 6.5 * (46.5) * Arizona*

BOISE ST * 6 * 3.5 * (51.5) * Air Force*

Arizona St * 1 * PK * (51.5) * UTAH*

Fresno St * 3.5 * 3.5 * (53.5) * WYOMING*

WASHINGTON * 1 * 1.5 * (55.5) * Ucla*

Liberty * 32 * 32 * (57.5) * UL-MONROE*

BAYLOR * 4.5 * 5 * (51.5) * Byu*

Texas A&M * 9 * 11 * (59.5) * MISSOURI*

TEXAS * 5 * 3.5 * (60.5) * Oklahoma St*

OKLAHOMA * 12 * 13.5 * (64.5) * Tcu*

Toledo * 4.5 * 5.5 * (52.5) * C MICHIGAN*

Uab * 16 * 16 * (43.5) *SOUTHERN MISS*

IOWA * 12 * 11.5 * (42.5) * Purdue*

Alabama * 17.5 * 17 * (57.5) * MISS ST*

W MICHIGAN * 7 * 7 * (68.5) * Kent St*

W Kentucky * 12.5 * 12.5 * (67.5) * OLD DOMINION*

GEORGIA * 22.5 * 22.5 * (44.5) * Kentucky*

Florida * 10 * 12 * (59.5) * LSU*

Mississippi * 3 * 2.5 * (81.5) * TENNESSEE*

Troy * 6 * 7.5 * (48.5) * TEXAS ST*

Iowa St * 4.5 * 6.5 * (50.5) * KANSAS ST*

ARKANSAS * 3.5 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Auburn*

UTSA * 18.5 * 17.5 * (53.5) * Rice*

Utah St * 7 * 7 * (62.5) * UNLV*

La Tech * 7.5 * 7 * (55.5) * UTEP*

Stanford * 1 * 1 * (52.5) *WASHINGTON ST*

NEVADA * 16 * 14.5 * (61.5) * Hawaii*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

SABRES * -$120/even (5.5) * Coyotes*

PANTHERS * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * Islanders*

Lightning * -$125/+$105 (6.5) * CAPITALS*

CANADIENS * -$110/-$110 (6.0) * Rangers*

BRUINS * -$165/+$145 (5.5) * Stars*

BLUE JACKETS * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * Kraken*

MAPLE LEAFS * -$220/+$180 (6.0) * Senators*

PENGUINS * -$185/+$165 (6.0) * Blackhawks*

Canucks * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * RED WINGS*

PREDATORS * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * Hurricanes*

AVALANCHE * -$175/+$155 (5.5) * Blues*

OILERS * -$140/+$120 (6.5) * Flames*

Jets * -$125/+$105 (6.5) * SHARKS*

Wild * -$135/+$115 (5.5) * KINGS*

----------------------------------------------------

NOTE: O/U is the over/under total (combined goals for both teams) for each game.

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC Fight Night*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

A. Arlovski * -$110 vs. C. Felipe * -$110*

w- H. Holm * PPD vs. N. Dumont * PPD*

----------------------------------------------------

w- women.

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

