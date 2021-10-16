101721-spt-addgolf

Martin has leg amputated

Casey Martin, who successfully sued the PGA Tour for the right to use a cart because of a rare circulatory disease, had his right leg amputated in what he told Golf Digest was always going to be “my destiny.”

The magazine reported on its website that Martin, 49, had surgery Friday and was recovering at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He broke his right leg two years ago and it never fully healed.

Martin, the Oregon golf coach since 2006, suffered from Klippel-Trenaunay-Weber syndrome, which restricted circulation in his leg. He still managed to play well enough to earn a PGA Tour card for the 2000 season. (AP)

