102520-spt-aces

GOLF

Area holes in one

Bogey Hills: Jan Tracy, hole No. 2, 130 yards, 3-wood, Oct. 13.

Warrenton: Cheryl Walker, hole No. 10, 163 yards, driver, Oct. 19.

Crown Pointe: Dylan Saxner, hole No. 16, 172 yards, 8-iron, Oct. 19.

Acorns: Bruce Mitchell, hole No. 12, 147 yards, 8-iron. Oct. 20

Whitmoor: Carole Tippett, hole No. 13 North, 115 yards, 4-hybrid, Oct. 20.

Columbia: Roger Morgan, hole No. 16, 113 yards, 9-iron, Oct. 21.

Wentzville: Tim Dolan, hole No. 16, 11 yards, 9-iron. Oct. 22.

