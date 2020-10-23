102520-spt-aces

GOLF
Area holes in one
Bogey Hills: Jan Tracy, hole No. 2, 130 yards, 3-wood, Oct. 13.
Warrenton: Cheryl Walker, hole No. 10, 163 yards, driver, Oct. 19.
Crown Pointe: Dylan Saxner, hole No. 16, 172 yards, 8-iron, Oct. 19.
Acorns: Bruce Mitchell, hole No. 12, 147 yards, 8-iron. Oct. 20
Whitmoor: Carole Tippett, hole No. 13 North, 115 yards, 4-hybrid, Oct. 20.
Columbia: Roger Morgan, hole No. 16, 113 yards, 9-iron, Oct. 21.
Wentzville: Tim Dolan, hole No. 16, 11 yards, 9-iron. Oct. 22.
