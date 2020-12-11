11. Drive-by gift toss

Instead of our traditional, huge family Christmas party, my cousins and our families are meeting up in our own cars, and going through drive-thru light displays. We plan to toss gifts to each other through car windows. I got all of the kids matching pjs, which I do every year. Some of the adults also bought themselves matching pajamas. We picked another night where we will all Zoom, wearing the matching jammies and play games.
— Stephanie Dodson, Wildwood
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
