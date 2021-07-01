11. Notice any odd patterns.

Their baby required frequent heel pricks to check his blood sugar levels. When the initial reading was high, the nurses would have to draw blood, which was more painful and invasive, to run a more thorough test. His parents noticed that blood samples would often come back normal even after the heel prick number was high. They asked if a second heel prick test could be taken to double check the first reading. Noticing this pattern cut down the number of times their baby had to get his blood drawn.