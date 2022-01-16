11-year-old girl injured by gunfire in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An 11-year-old girl was shot in the arm Sunday evening, when a barrage of gunfire broke out in the Penrose neighborhood in north St. Louis, family said.

The shooting happened at 6 p.m. along a residential street in the 4800 block of Bessie Avenue. It's unclear if the incident started inside or outside a home, but police at the scene seemed to focus their attention on bullet holes in cars and a scattering of shell casings in the street.

Police declined to comment at the scene.

Teleccia Brown, 23, said in an interview that the victim was her 11-year-old sister. Brown said the girl had gone to a gathering at her grandmother's house on Bessie Avenue when an altercation broke out at the home.

"The altercation went too far," said Brown, who showed up afterwards.

The girl, apparently a bystander, was shot in the arm and rushed to a hospital. Police questioned a handcuffed man in a patrol vehicle but didn't announce any arrests.

Brandon Johnson, 37, who lives a few houses down the street, said he heard more than a dozen shots.

"I am numb to this type of stuff," said Johnson.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.