110420-spt-agoldglove

National League
P — Max Freid, Atlanta
C — Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati
1B — Anthony Rizzo, Chicago
2B — Kolten Wong, St. Louis
3B — Nolan Arenado, Colorado
SS — Javier Baez, Chicago
LF — Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis
CF — Trent Grisham, San Diego
RF — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles
American League
P — Griffin Canning, Los Angeles
C — Roberto Perez, Cleveland
1B — Evan White, Seattle
2B — Cesar Hernandez, Cleveland
3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland
SS — J.P. Crawford, Seattle
LF — Alex Gordon, Kansas City
CF — Luis Robert, Chicago
RF — Joey Gallo, Texas
