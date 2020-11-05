110620-spt-abreed

Breeders' Cup Classic
Horse (odds)# Trainer# Jockey
1. Tacitus (20-1) # Bill Mott # Jose Ortiz
2. Tiz the Law (3-1) # Barclay Tagg # Manny Franco
3. By My Standards (10-1) # Bret Calhoun # Gabriel Saez
4. Tom’s d’Etat (6-1) # Albert Stall Jr. # Joel Rosario
5. Title Ready (30-1) # Dallas Stewart # Corey Lanerie
6. Higher Power (20-1) # John Sadler # Flavien Prat
7. Global Campaign (20-1) # Stanley Hough # Javier Castellano
8. Improbable (5-2) # Bob Baffert # Irad Ortiz Jr.
9. Authentic (9-5) # Bob Baffert # John Velazquez
10. Maximum Security (7-2) # Bob Baffert # Luis Saez
