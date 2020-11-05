 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
110620-spt-aline
0 comments

110620-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

Seahawks * 3 * 3 * (55.0) * BILLS*

FALCONS * 4 * 4 * (50.0) * Broncos*

TITANS * 6 * 6 * (46.5) * Bears*

VIKINGS * 3 * 4 * (51.5) * Lions*

Ravens * 3 * 1.5 * (47.5) * COLTS*

CHIEFS * 12 * 10.5 * (52.5) * Panthers*

Texans * 6.5 * 7 * (50.5) * JAGUARS*

WASHINGTON * 3.5 * 2.5 * (42.5) * Giants*

CHARGERS * 1.5 * PK * (51.5) * Raiders*

Steelers * 13.5 * 14 * (42.0) * COWBOYS*

CARDS * 5 * 4.5 * (48.5) * Dolphins*

BUCS * 5.5 * 5 * (50.5) * Saints*

*Monday*

Patriots * 7.5 * 7 * (42.0) * JETS*

----------------------------------------------------

Bye week: Bengals, Browns, Rams, Eagles.

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

Miami-Fla * 9.5 * 10.5 * (58.5) * NC STATE*

SAN DIEGO ST* 9 * 9.5 * (47.5) * San Jose St*

Byu * 2 * 3.5 * (61.0) * BOISE ST*

*Saturday*

Smu * 13 * 17.5 * (62.5) * TEMPLE*

ARMY * 6 * PPD * ( NL ) * Air Force*

Tulane * 4 * 5 * (60.5) * E CAROLINA*

FLORIDA ST * PK * 1.5 * (51.5) * Pittsburgh*

COASTAL CARO* 16 * 18 * (55.5) * S Alabama*

VA TECH * 15.5 * 14.5 * (67.5) * Liberty*

Troy * 1 (G) * 3 * (55.0) * GA SOUTHERN*

CINCINNATI * 11 * 13.5 * (54.5) * Houston*

GEORGIA ST * 18 * 19 * (58.5) * UL-Monroe*

VIRGINIA * 2.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Louisville*

Boston Coll * 14 * 14 * (52.5) * SYRACUSE*

N Carolina * 9.5 * 11 * (63.5) * DUKE*

Tulsa * 10 * PPD * ( NL ) * NAVY*

Michigan * 3.5 * 3 * (54.5) * INDIANA*

OHIO ST * 37.5 * 38 * (64.5) * Rutgers*

PENN ST * 25 * 25 * (64.5) * Maryland*

IOWA ST * 13.5 * 14 * (47.5) * Baylor*

Minnesota * 7.5 * 7 * (61.5) * ILLINOIS*

IOWA * 7 * 6.5 * (46.5) * Michigan St*

WISCONSIN * 8 * PPD * ( NL ) * Purdue*

Ucla * 5.5 * 6.5 * (55.5) * COLORADO*

UTAH * 14 * 14 * (57.5) * Arizona*

USC * 10.5 * 11 * (56.5) * Arizona St*

OREGON * 12 * 8.5 * (51.5) * Stanford*

OREGON ST * 2.5 (W)* 1.5 * (65.5) *Washington St*

Fresno St * 12.5 * 11.5 * (58.5) * UNLV*

CALIFORNIA * PK * PPD * ( NL ) * Washington*

App'chian St* 17.5 * 17.5 * (56.5) * TEXAS ST*

MEMPHIS * 17 * 18 * (64.5) * Usf*

OKLAHOMA * 38 * 38 * (63.5) * Kansas*

TCU * 10 * 9 * (61.5) * Texas Tech*

Oklahoma St * 10 * 12.5 * (46.5) * KANSAS ST*

TEXAS * 7.5 * 6.5 * (54.5) * W Virginia*

N'WESTERN * 4 * 3.5 * (55.0) * Nebraska*

j-Georgia * 4.5 * 3 * (52.5) * Florida*

RICE * 5 * 4.5 * (46.5) * Utsa*

Charlotte * 5 * 4 * (64.5) * MID TENN ST*

MISS ST * 18 * 19 * (44.5) * Vanderbilt*

UL-LAFAYETTE* 13 * 14 * (68.0) * Arkansas St*

UTEP * 1.5 * PPD * ( NL ) *Florida Int'l*

HAWAII * 16 * 16 * (62.5) * New Mexico*

FLA ATLANTIC* 9.5 * 6.5 * (39.5) * W Kentucky*

N TEXAS * 3 * PPD * ( NL ) * La Tech*

Texas A&M * 8 * 10 * (58.5) * S CAROLINA*

Clemson * 7 * 5 * (50.5) * NOTRE DAME*

Tennessee * 1.5 * 2 * (52.5) * ARKANSAS*

*Write-In Game*

MARSHALL * 44.5 * 45 * (55.5) *Massachusetts*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (G) after the opening line denotes that Georgia Southern opened as a favorite.

Note: The (W) after the opening line denotes that Washington State opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

j- Jacksonville, FL.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports