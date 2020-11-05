110620-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
Seahawks * 3 * 3 * (55.0) * BILLS*
FALCONS * 4 * 4 * (50.0) * Broncos*
TITANS * 6 * 6 * (46.5) * Bears*
VIKINGS * 3 * 4 * (51.5) * Lions*
Ravens * 3 * 1.5 * (47.5) * COLTS*
CHIEFS * 12 * 10.5 * (52.5) * Panthers*
Texans * 6.5 * 7 * (50.5) * JAGUARS*
WASHINGTON * 3.5 * 2.5 * (42.5) * Giants*
CHARGERS * 1.5 * PK * (51.5) * Raiders*
Steelers * 13.5 * 14 * (42.0) * COWBOYS*
CARDS * 5 * 4.5 * (48.5) * Dolphins*
BUCS * 5.5 * 5 * (50.5) * Saints*
*Monday*
Patriots * 7.5 * 7 * (42.0) * JETS*
----------------------------------------------------
Bye week: Bengals, Browns, Rams, Eagles.
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
Miami-Fla * 9.5 * 10.5 * (58.5) * NC STATE*
SAN DIEGO ST* 9 * 9.5 * (47.5) * San Jose St*
Byu * 2 * 3.5 * (61.0) * BOISE ST*
*Saturday*
Smu * 13 * 17.5 * (62.5) * TEMPLE*
ARMY * 6 * PPD * ( NL ) * Air Force*
Tulane * 4 * 5 * (60.5) * E CAROLINA*
FLORIDA ST * PK * 1.5 * (51.5) * Pittsburgh*
COASTAL CARO* 16 * 18 * (55.5) * S Alabama*
VA TECH * 15.5 * 14.5 * (67.5) * Liberty*
Troy * 1 (G) * 3 * (55.0) * GA SOUTHERN*
CINCINNATI * 11 * 13.5 * (54.5) * Houston*
GEORGIA ST * 18 * 19 * (58.5) * UL-Monroe*
VIRGINIA * 2.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Louisville*
Boston Coll * 14 * 14 * (52.5) * SYRACUSE*
N Carolina * 9.5 * 11 * (63.5) * DUKE*
Tulsa * 10 * PPD * ( NL ) * NAVY*
Michigan * 3.5 * 3 * (54.5) * INDIANA*
OHIO ST * 37.5 * 38 * (64.5) * Rutgers*
PENN ST * 25 * 25 * (64.5) * Maryland*
IOWA ST * 13.5 * 14 * (47.5) * Baylor*
Minnesota * 7.5 * 7 * (61.5) * ILLINOIS*
IOWA * 7 * 6.5 * (46.5) * Michigan St*
WISCONSIN * 8 * PPD * ( NL ) * Purdue*
Ucla * 5.5 * 6.5 * (55.5) * COLORADO*
UTAH * 14 * 14 * (57.5) * Arizona*
USC * 10.5 * 11 * (56.5) * Arizona St*
OREGON * 12 * 8.5 * (51.5) * Stanford*
OREGON ST * 2.5 (W)* 1.5 * (65.5) *Washington St*
Fresno St * 12.5 * 11.5 * (58.5) * UNLV*
CALIFORNIA * PK * PPD * ( NL ) * Washington*
App'chian St* 17.5 * 17.5 * (56.5) * TEXAS ST*
MEMPHIS * 17 * 18 * (64.5) * Usf*
OKLAHOMA * 38 * 38 * (63.5) * Kansas*
TCU * 10 * 9 * (61.5) * Texas Tech*
Oklahoma St * 10 * 12.5 * (46.5) * KANSAS ST*
TEXAS * 7.5 * 6.5 * (54.5) * W Virginia*
N'WESTERN * 4 * 3.5 * (55.0) * Nebraska*
j-Georgia * 4.5 * 3 * (52.5) * Florida*
RICE * 5 * 4.5 * (46.5) * Utsa*
Charlotte * 5 * 4 * (64.5) * MID TENN ST*
MISS ST * 18 * 19 * (44.5) * Vanderbilt*
UL-LAFAYETTE* 13 * 14 * (68.0) * Arkansas St*
UTEP * 1.5 * PPD * ( NL ) *Florida Int'l*
HAWAII * 16 * 16 * (62.5) * New Mexico*
FLA ATLANTIC* 9.5 * 6.5 * (39.5) * W Kentucky*
N TEXAS * 3 * PPD * ( NL ) * La Tech*
Texas A&M * 8 * 10 * (58.5) * S CAROLINA*
Clemson * 7 * 5 * (50.5) * NOTRE DAME*
Tennessee * 1.5 * 2 * (52.5) * ARKANSAS*
*Write-In Game*
MARSHALL * 44.5 * 45 * (55.5) *Massachusetts*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (G) after the opening line denotes that Georgia Southern opened as a favorite.
Note: The (W) after the opening line denotes that Washington State opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
j- Jacksonville, FL.
