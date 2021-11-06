110721-spt-addgolf

Petrovic, Furyk share lead

Tim Petrovic birdied the final two holes for an 11-under 61 and a share of the lead with Jim Furyk after a 36-hole Saturday in the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Florida.

Furyk closed with a birdie for a 64 to match Petrovic at 14-under 130 at The Old Course at Broken Sound, a day after 5 inches of rain wiped out play in the second of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events for the Charles Schwab Cup.

The 55-year-old Petrovic is winless on the 50-and-over tour and winning the 2005 Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his lone PGA Tour title.

“I decided I was going to hit a few fairways in the afternoon,” Petrovic said. “It didn’t start out so good this morning. I had the lefts going this morning. I think I hit it in the water on 10 to start the round and just made a great bogey, which felt like a birdie. I could have made a double there very easy.

“Just kind of fought. I just fought my way through the round and hit a couple fairways and started making some putts. Shooting 3 under this morning, I mean, that was a godsend the way I started the round. In the afternoon I got myself in the fairway and just got the putter rolling. Got on the greens and had some good reads.”