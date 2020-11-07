110820-spt-colfbgrafs

NO. 4 N. DAME (7-0) 47, NO. 1 CLEMSON (7-1) 40, 2OT
Freshman backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and the Tigers did everything they could but came up short in the end against the Fighting Irish, who have a stout defense and a quarterback (Ian Book) who doesn’t make mistakes. Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence traveled with the team after being isolated for 10 days following a positive COVID-19 test last week, but didn't play in South Bend, Indiana. Clemson also was missing starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. and defensive tackle Tyler Davis. NEXT: at Florida State, Saturday
During his 11 seasons in South Bend, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly twice has taken 12-0 teams into the postseason and seen them run over by their opponent. In 2012, it was a 42-14 loss to Alabama in the championship game. Two years ago, it was Dabo Swinney’s Clemson team that beat the Irish 30-3 in a College Football Playoff semifinal. But the Fighting Irish were worthy on this night. St. Louisan Kyren Williams (Vianney) had 144 yards rushing and four TDs. NEXT: at Boston College, Saturday
