111221-spt-addgolf

Mickelson shares lead

Phil Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 and season points leader Bernhard Langer battled through a balky back for a 68 in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Thursday in Phoenix.

Mickelson had seven birdies and a bogey to match Jim Furyk and Kirk Triplett for the lead in the PGA Tour Champions season finale at Phoenix Country Club.

Langer arrived in the desert as the prohibitive favorite to win his sixth Schwab Cup, joining Furyk, Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez as the only players with a chance to win the season championship.

Other tournaments

Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire shot an 8-under 62 for a two-shot lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim in the LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Florida. ... Antoine Rozner got off to a strong start in his title defense at the European Tour's Dubai Championship, shooting 7-under 65 to trail first-round leader JB Hansen by two strokes.