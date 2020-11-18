111920-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

SEAHAWKS * 3.5 * 3 * (57.5) * Cards*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

BROWNS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.0) * Eagles*

SAINTS * 7 * 5 * (50.5) * Falcons*

PANTHERS * 3 * NL * ( NL ) * Lions*

Patriots * 2.5 * 2 * (48.0) * TEXANS*

Steelers * 10.5 * 10 * (46.5) * JAGUARS*

COLTS * 1 * 1.5 * (51.5) * Packers*

WASHINGTON * 1 * 1.5 * (46.5) * Bengals*

RAVENS * 6 * 6.5 * (49.0) * Titans*

VIKINGS * 7.5 * 7 * (48.0) * Cowboys*

Chiefs * 7 * 7.5 * (56.5) * RAIDERS*

Dolphins * 2.5 * 3 * (45.0) * BRONCOS*

CHARGERS * 9.5 * 8.5 * (46.5) * Jets*

*Monday*

BUCS * 4 * 4 * (48.5) * Rams*

----------------------------------------------------

Bye week: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers.

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

WYOMING * 18.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Utah St*

*Write-In Game*

TULSA * 4 * 6.5 * (53.5) * Tulane*

*Friday*

LOUISVILLE * 18 * 18 * (56.5) * Syracuse*

Purdue * 2.5 * 3 * (63.0) * MINNESOTA*

AIR FORCE * 10.5 * 7 * (55.5) * New Mexico*

*Write-In Game*

FLA ATLANTIC* 29.5 * 32.5 * (50.5) *Massachusetts*

*Saturday*

OREGON * 14 * 13.5 * (66.5) * Ucla*

Iowa * 2.5 * 2.5 * (47.5) * PENN ST*

Va Tech * 3 * 3.5 * (55.0) * PITTSBURGH*

MIAMI-FLA * 18.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Georgia Tech*

Wake Forest * 6 * PPD * ( NL ) * DUKE*

E Carolina * 2.5 (T)* 3.5 * (57.5) * TEMPLE*

Cincinnati * 4 * 5.5 * (63.5) * UCF*

GEORGIA * 23.5 * 25 * (44.5) * Miss St*

COASTAL CARO* 4.5 * 5.5 * (48.5) * App'chian St*

Clemson * 33.5 * 35 * (63.5) * FLORIDA ST*

Navy * 3.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * USF*

Missouri * 5.5 * 6.5 * (56.5) * S CAROLINA*

MARYLAND * 6 * 6 * (54.5) * Michigan St*

OHIO ST * 20.5 * 20.5 * (66.5) * Indiana*

NC STATE * 3 * 3.5 * (66.5) * Liberty*

Michigan * 8.5 * 10.5 * (55.0) * RUTGERS*

MARSHALL * 21.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Charlotte*

ARMY * 4.5 * 4 * (41.5) * Ga Southern*

Usc * 3 * 3 * (58.0) * UTAH*

COLORADO * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Arizona St*

COLORADO ST * 14 * PPD * ( NL ) * Unlv*

W KENTUCKY * 9 * 7.5 * (43.5) *Florida Int'l*

Rice * 2 (N) * 1 * (62.5) * N TEXAS*

WASHINGTON * 11.5 * 11.5 * (53.5) * Arizona*

California * 6 * 3.5 * (49.5) * OREGON ST*

STANFORD * 3 * 2.5 * (64.5) *Washington St*

San Jose St * 2 * 2.5 * (60.5) * FRESNO ST*

Utsa * 7.5 * 9 * (51.5) *SOUTHERN MISS*

San Diego St* 2 * 1.5 * (46.5) * NEVADA*

NEBRASKA * 14.5 * 15.5 * (59.5) * Illinois*

SMU * 3.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Houston*

Lsu * 2 (A) * 2.5 * (63.5) * ARKANSAS*

Wisconsin * 7 * 7.5 * (43.5) * NORTHWESTERN*

ALABAMA * 30 * 30 * (58.5) * Kentucky*

Florida * 31 * 31.5 * (68.5) * VANDERBILT*

OKLAHOMA * 9.5 * 7 * (59.5) * Oklahoma St*

IOWA ST * 11 * 11 * (46.5) * Kansas St*

TEXAS A&M * 12.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Mississippi*

Georgia St * 2.5 * 3.5 * (58.5) * S ALABAMA*

Texas * 29 * PPD * ( NL ) * KANSAS*

TROY * 12 * 11.5 * (59.5) * Mid Tenn St*

AUBURN * 10.5 * 10.5 * (50.5) * Tennessee*

LA TECH * 16 * PPD * ( NL ) * UL-Monroe*

Arkansas St * 5.5 * 6 * (67.0) * TEXAS ST*

Boise St * 13.5 * 14 * (59.5) * HAWAII*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (T) after the opening line denotes that Temple opened as a favorite.

Note: The (N) after the opening line denotes that North Texas opened as a favorite.

Note: The (A) after the opening line denotes that Arkansas opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*London, England*

*WBC interim heavyweight title fight*

D. Whyte * PPD vs. A. Povetkin PPD*

----------------------------------------------------

*November 28*

*Los Angeles, CA*

*Exhibition fight*

M. Tyson * -$200 vs. R. Jones Jr. +$170*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*UFC 255*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

w-V.Shevchenko * -$1200 vs. J. Maia * +$850*

D.Figueiredo * -$300 vs. A. Perez * +$240*

----------------------------------------------------

