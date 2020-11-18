111920-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
*NFL*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
SEAHAWKS * 3.5 * 3 * (57.5) * Cards*
*Sunday*
BROWNS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (47.0) * Eagles*
SAINTS * 7 * 5 * (50.5) * Falcons*
PANTHERS * 3 * NL * ( NL ) * Lions*
Patriots * 2.5 * 2 * (48.0) * TEXANS*
Steelers * 10.5 * 10 * (46.5) * JAGUARS*
COLTS * 1 * 1.5 * (51.5) * Packers*
WASHINGTON * 1 * 1.5 * (46.5) * Bengals*
RAVENS * 6 * 6.5 * (49.0) * Titans*
VIKINGS * 7.5 * 7 * (48.0) * Cowboys*
Chiefs * 7 * 7.5 * (56.5) * RAIDERS*
Dolphins * 2.5 * 3 * (45.0) * BRONCOS*
CHARGERS * 9.5 * 8.5 * (46.5) * Jets*
*Monday*
BUCS * 4 * 4 * (48.5) * Rams*
Bye week: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers.
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
*Thursday*
WYOMING * 18.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Utah St*
*Write-In Game*
TULSA * 4 * 6.5 * (53.5) * Tulane*
*Friday*
LOUISVILLE * 18 * 18 * (56.5) * Syracuse*
Purdue * 2.5 * 3 * (63.0) * MINNESOTA*
AIR FORCE * 10.5 * 7 * (55.5) * New Mexico*
*Write-In Game*
FLA ATLANTIC* 29.5 * 32.5 * (50.5) *Massachusetts*
*Saturday*
OREGON * 14 * 13.5 * (66.5) * Ucla*
Iowa * 2.5 * 2.5 * (47.5) * PENN ST*
Va Tech * 3 * 3.5 * (55.0) * PITTSBURGH*
MIAMI-FLA * 18.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Georgia Tech*
Wake Forest * 6 * PPD * ( NL ) * DUKE*
E Carolina * 2.5 (T)* 3.5 * (57.5) * TEMPLE*
Cincinnati * 4 * 5.5 * (63.5) * UCF*
GEORGIA * 23.5 * 25 * (44.5) * Miss St*
COASTAL CARO* 4.5 * 5.5 * (48.5) * App'chian St*
Clemson * 33.5 * 35 * (63.5) * FLORIDA ST*
Navy * 3.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * USF*
Missouri * 5.5 * 6.5 * (56.5) * S CAROLINA*
MARYLAND * 6 * 6 * (54.5) * Michigan St*
OHIO ST * 20.5 * 20.5 * (66.5) * Indiana*
NC STATE * 3 * 3.5 * (66.5) * Liberty*
Michigan * 8.5 * 10.5 * (55.0) * RUTGERS*
MARSHALL * 21.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Charlotte*
ARMY * 4.5 * 4 * (41.5) * Ga Southern*
Usc * 3 * 3 * (58.0) * UTAH*
COLORADO * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Arizona St*
COLORADO ST * 14 * PPD * ( NL ) * Unlv*
W KENTUCKY * 9 * 7.5 * (43.5) *Florida Int'l*
Rice * 2 (N) * 1 * (62.5) * N TEXAS*
WASHINGTON * 11.5 * 11.5 * (53.5) * Arizona*
California * 6 * 3.5 * (49.5) * OREGON ST*
STANFORD * 3 * 2.5 * (64.5) *Washington St*
San Jose St * 2 * 2.5 * (60.5) * FRESNO ST*
Utsa * 7.5 * 9 * (51.5) *SOUTHERN MISS*
San Diego St* 2 * 1.5 * (46.5) * NEVADA*
NEBRASKA * 14.5 * 15.5 * (59.5) * Illinois*
SMU * 3.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Houston*
Lsu * 2 (A) * 2.5 * (63.5) * ARKANSAS*
Wisconsin * 7 * 7.5 * (43.5) * NORTHWESTERN*
ALABAMA * 30 * 30 * (58.5) * Kentucky*
Florida * 31 * 31.5 * (68.5) * VANDERBILT*
OKLAHOMA * 9.5 * 7 * (59.5) * Oklahoma St*
IOWA ST * 11 * 11 * (46.5) * Kansas St*
TEXAS A&M * 12.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Mississippi*
Georgia St * 2.5 * 3.5 * (58.5) * S ALABAMA*
Texas * 29 * PPD * ( NL ) * KANSAS*
TROY * 12 * 11.5 * (59.5) * Mid Tenn St*
AUBURN * 10.5 * 10.5 * (50.5) * Tennessee*
LA TECH * 16 * PPD * ( NL ) * UL-Monroe*
Arkansas St * 5.5 * 6 * (67.0) * TEXAS ST*
Boise St * 13.5 * 14 * (59.5) * HAWAII*
Note: The (T) after the opening line denotes that Temple opened as a favorite.
Note: The (N) after the opening line denotes that North Texas opened as a favorite.
Note: The (A) after the opening line denotes that Arkansas opened as a favorite.
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*London, England*
*WBC interim heavyweight title fight*
D. Whyte * PPD vs. A. Povetkin PPD*
*November 28*
*Los Angeles, CA*
*Exhibition fight*
M. Tyson * -$200 vs. R. Jones Jr. +$170*
*UFC*
*Saturday*
*UFC 255*
*Las Vegas, NV*
w-V.Shevchenko * -$1200 vs. J. Maia * +$850*
D.Figueiredo * -$300 vs. A. Perez * +$240*
