112020-spt-addgolf

Other events

• Women's British Open winner Sophia Popov left top-ranked playing partner Jin Young Ko and everyone else behind in the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Fla. Popov shot a 6-under 64 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead over Ashleigh Buhai, with Ko eight shots behind after a 72.

• South Africans Wilco Nienaber and Shaun Norris both shot an 8-under 63  to share the first-round lead at the Joburg (South Africa) Open. 

