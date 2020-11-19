112020-spt-addgolf

Other events
• Women's British Open winner Sophia Popov left top-ranked playing partner Jin Young Ko and everyone else behind in the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Fla. Popov shot a 6-under 64 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead over Ashleigh Buhai, with Ko eight shots behind after a 72.
• South Africans Wilco Nienaber and Shaun Norris both shot an 8-under 63 to share the first-round lead at the Joburg (South Africa) Open.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!