112220-spt-cobas

Drew Peterson will be eligible immediately to play for Southern California this season.

Coach Andy Enfield said Friday that the junior guard from Libertyville, Illinois, was granted a legislative relief waiver by the NCAA.

Peterson transferred to USC after two years at Rice, where he averaged 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. The 6-foot-8, 185-pounder started 31 games last season, leading the team in rebounds (209), assists (112) and steals (33).

USC opens the season at home on Wednesday against California Baptist.

New Mexico teams move

New Mexico’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are temporarily relocating to Texas due to coronavirus restrictions in their home state.

Athletics director Eddie Nunez said this week that the men’s program will set up at South Plains College in Lubbock. The women will move to Amarillo and practice at West Texas A&M in nearby Canyon.

The basketball season is set to start this week, but neither program has announced a nonconference schedule yet. The Mountain West Conference moved to a 20-game schedule this season with two-game series between the same teams.