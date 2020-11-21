112220-spt-cobas

Drew Peterson will be eligible immediately to play for Southern California this season.
Coach Andy Enfield said Friday that the junior guard from Libertyville, Illinois, was granted a legislative relief waiver by the NCAA.
Peterson transferred to USC after two years at Rice, where he averaged 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. The 6-foot-8, 185-pounder started 31 games last season, leading the team in rebounds (209), assists (112) and steals (33).
USC opens the season at home on Wednesday against California Baptist.
New Mexico teams move
New Mexico’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are temporarily relocating to Texas due to coronavirus restrictions in their home state.
Athletics director Eddie Nunez said this week that the men’s program will set up at South Plains College in Lubbock. The women will move to Amarillo and practice at West Texas A&M in nearby Canyon.
The basketball season is set to start this week, but neither program has announced a nonconference schedule yet. The Mountain West Conference moved to a 20-game schedule this season with two-game series between the same teams.
The basketball relocations come three weeks after the football team temporarily relocated to the Las Vegas area to play its season. The Lobos played their first game in Las Vegas last weekend.
New Mexico State’s men’s basketball program arrived in Phoenix this week for practice and games. Its women’s program is expected to practice in Tucson, Arizona, and play at a variety of locations.
Under New Mexico health guidelines, athletic departments currently do not allow games or workouts exceeding five people. Anyone who travels from outside the state also must quarantine for 14 days.
